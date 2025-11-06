Why global nut and fruit boards are betting big on India

From US Cranberries and USA Blueberries to California Pistachios, Australian Almonds, and the World Avocado Organisation, international fruit and nut boards have found a new stage for their marketing campaigns — India’s festive season.

Once dominated by the familiar trio of almonds, cashews, and raisins, Diwali gift boxes and wedding hampers are now seeing an influx of premium imports as global growers vie for a place in Indian celebrations, seeing it as a high-growth opportunity for long-term brand building.

Industry estimates suggest that nearly 25–30% of annual nut sales in India occur during Diwali and the broader festive period — spanning late October to early January, when gifting and indulgence peak.

Why India is a promising market

India has emerged as one of the most dynamic markets for premium and health-focused foods. Rising disposable incomes, growing nutritional awareness, evolving tastes and lifestyle aspirations are driving a strong demand for high-quality imported products.

Food blogger Kalyan Karmakar of Finely Chopped observes that, while nuts were once treated as commodities with little regard for origin, "brands are now trying to introduce an element of choice and storytelling, turning a routine purchase into a more considered decision."

According to Mansi Ahuja, principal at AMPRO Marketing—which represents Turkey’s Hazelnut Promotion Board, Australian Avocados, and the World Macadamia Organisation in India—there has been a marked rise in interest toward premium and healthy snacking.

“Producer countries and industry boards recognise India’s potential and are investing in long-term brand-building to create awareness, drive trial, and establish preference,” she says.

Shail Pancholi, country director for California Pistachios, adds that health awareness has grown sharply, with social media playing a major role.

“Since 2016, with the rise of affordable internet, people have had greater access to health and fitness content. Gym culture has expanded, and COVID further accelerated this focus on wellness and nutrition,” he notes.

California Pistachios have been available in India since 2007. But back then, the market was small, prices were high, and pistachios were seen as a commodity— often replaced by almonds or cashews depending on cost and availability.

“Today, the landscape has changed completely,” Pancholi says. “Consumers are more health-conscious and value product origin, quality, and food safety. This shift is reflected in how Indian brands and retailers source their products.”

(Clockwise) Mansi Ahuja, Shail Pancholi, Natasha Gandhi, Ramya Ramachandran, Kalyan Karmakar

Ahuja adds that India has become such a key market for Turkish Hazelnuts that it’s currently the only country where they are running a dedicated campaign. Similarly, California Pistachios chose India as their pilot market for awareness-building before expanding to the Middle East with similar category-level initiatives.

The post-COVID surge

India’s emergence as a key market for international nuts and fruits is a relatively recent phenomenon — gaining momentum mainly post-COVID when consumers became more conscious of what they eat, and global producers saw an opportunity to sell their products.

Many commodity boards began advertising around this time. Turkish Hazelnuts, for instance, launched its India campaign about two to three years ago, while California Pistachios began consumer outreach in 2020.

“At the time, almonds were booming, cashews were strong, and we realised there was room for pistachios to claim their space,” says Pancholi.

Since launching its India campaign, California Pistachios’ market has grown 3.5 times. India now accounts for around 10% of total California pistachio sales—still small given that “we’re 20% of the world’s population and should ideally reflect that in consumption”, Pancholi points out.

“By contrast, China, with a similar population, consumes nearly four times more pistachios. This gap makes India a key focus market for the years ahead.”

Pistachio consumption here has been growing at over 25% CAGR for the past five years, making it the fastest-growing and highest-potential market. To support this growth, ad spends have increased two- to threefold since 2020— from PR and influencer campaigns to large-scale ATL advertising across print, outdoor, and television.

Ahuja says the shift has been strategic. “Over the last three years, our efforts evolved from participating in trade shows to multi-year strategic programmes. Initially focused on sampling and education, we’ve now adopted a 360° approach — combining ATL, digital, influencer, and retail integration. The focus has moved from simply introducing the product to actively building brand preference and loyalty.”

For California Pistachios, which sells through retail partners rather than directly to consumers, visibility is the key goal. “Around 60–65% of our spend goes towards outdoor and print,” Pancholi says.

“Since we don’t sell directly, the aim isn’t immediate sales but visibility. A front-page ad or a prominent billboard immediately builds perception and awareness.”

Celebrity and influencer power

US Cranberries partnered with chef Vikas Khanna to showcase their versatility in Indian cuisine, while Australian Almonds teamed up with Farah Khan on her YouTube channel. American Pecan Nuts collaborated with Gauri Khan, and American Pistachios brought cricketer Jasprit Bumrah on board to underline their health and performance appeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AmericanPecan.India (@americanpeca.indiaInfluencers have become a vital pillar of communication, particularly for awareness and education. Turkish Hazelnuts, for instance, allocate nearly 20% of their marketing budget to influencer collaborations, using their reach to make the products more relatable to Indian audiences.

Natasha Gandhi, a former MasterChef India contestant and popular food influencer, has collaborated with several of these international associations.

“Earlier, they worked more with retail tie-ups — dedicated US produce sections or billboards at Nature’s Basket. But since last year, there’s been a clear shift toward influencer-led campaigns that speak directly to consumers,” she says.

Ramya Ramachandran, founder and CEO of Whoppl, explains the dual strategy: “Celebrities drive brand credibility with mass appeal, while influencers bring relatability. When a creator you trust demonstrates a recipe or shares a personal tip, it feels accessible and real.”

Influencer campaigns also offer flexibility. Brands can work with a handful of macro creators for visibility or combine micro and nano influencers for wider reach.

“Celebrities still play a traditional awareness role,” says Karmakar, “but influencers have become more impactful at the micro level. They show consumers how to use these products in everyday recipes. That’s what really expands the market.”

Gandhi agrees, adding that the goal is to localise international ingredients. “We try to show how these nuts and fruits fit naturally into Indian cooking – not as foreign imports, but as ingredients that enhance local dishes,” she says.

Challenges ahead

The dry fruit market in India remains largely unorganised, with purchases often driven by availability rather than brand. Global boards are now working to change that – building brand recall so consumers begin associating specific nuts and fruits with their country of origin.

“It’s not going to happen overnight,” says Karmakar. “But with consistent awareness efforts, they’re building recognition, especially among premium consumers. Once adoption grows at the top, it can gradually trickle down.”

He also points out that while international boards promote aggressively in India, there’s little reciprocal effort from local producers.

“We hear about Washington apples or California walnuts, but no one’s really championing Himachali apples or Kashmiri walnuts at that scale,” he says.

“These global campaigns are often backed by trade commissioners and embassies. India, by contrast, lacks a coordinated push to promote its own produce.”