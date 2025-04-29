Škoda India launches ‘Škoda Superstars’ with Ranveer Singh

Škoda Auto has launched a new campaign titled ‘Škoda Superstars’ to mark 130 years globally and 25 years in India. The campaign features actor Ranveer Singh as Škoda Auto India’s first ‘Brand Superstar’ and highlights the brand’s legacy and key models. The film connects the journey of Škoda’s founders, Laurin and Klement, with stories of modern individuals from different fields.

As part of the campaign, Škoda Auto India is running a contest inviting users to share stories of their achievements. Participants can upload a photo to generate a double-exposure image featuring themselves and a Škoda car, linking their personal journey with the brand.

Entries shared on social media using the campaign hashtag and tagging SkodaIndia and FansOfSkoda will be shortlisted, of which 25 winners will be eligible to win a Škoda Auto experience to Prague.

Petr Janeba, brand director, Škoda Auto India shares, “The ‘Škoda Superstars’ campaign is not just a tribute, it’s a movement. It’s our way of honouring the spirit of determination and drive that has defined Škoda Auto since 1895 and continues to thrive in the people around us today. As we celebrate 130 years globally and 25 years in India, we want to go beyond just showcasing our cars. We want to celebrate the human stories that mirror our own journey, from vision and grit to achievement. Through this campaign, we’re inviting every individual to share their personal triumphs and become a part of the Škoda legacy. Because in the end, it’s not just about where you come from, but how far your passion and work ethic can take you.”