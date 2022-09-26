1441 Pizzeria appoints Hyper Connect as its integrated agency on record

Commenting on the win, Kiran Khadke– co-founder Hyper Connect said – “Our vision for 1441 Pizzeria is to create a unique and innovative communications strategy that helps 1441 Pizzeria stand out in this extremely competitive ecosystem. We envision the brand to increase its engagement with the end user as it begins this new phase of growth to tap newer markets. We are excited to be a part of this growth journey of 1441 Pizzeria as it gives us an opportunity to showcase our creative bandwidth as well.”