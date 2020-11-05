21 participants strike gold at Digies Digital Awards 2020

View this post on Instagram

Fatima was brutally abused and forced into having sex with relatives and strangers by her husband for money. We managed to rescue her from her marital home but she has been diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety and has shown strong suicidal tendencies. She has been on suicide watch since and needs regular counselling sessions and therapy. This lockdown however, has put tremendous pressure on our resources and weâre finding it difficult to help Fatima and others like her. Please donate to help us raise funds so that we can raise a successful opposition to domestic violence. #LockDownMeinLockUp #domesticviolence #IAmFatima #Sneha #NGO #domesticviolenceawareness *Names have been changed to protect privacy