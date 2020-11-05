21 participants strike gold at Digies Digital Awards 2020

A total of 95 metals were awarded across 34 categories. Of the total wins, there were 39 gold, 28 silver and 28 bronze metals.
A total of 39 golds were won at the 5th and the 2020 edition of Digies Digital Awards. The awards show was judged by 22 jurors from across the industry. Click here to see the full jury list. 95 metals were awarded across 34 categories. Of the total wins, there were 39 gold, 28 silver and 28 bronze metals.
We’ve come a long way in the digital journey. The medium today is an indispensable part of a brand’s marketing plan. While the medium is one, it allows a range of diverse facets and formats. Brand and agencies are finding more ways to innovate and communicate than ever before. From the basic e-mailers to Augmented Reality (AR), the windows are many.
Digies, an afaqs! initiative celebrates creative marketing communication initiatives by Agencies, Brands, Production Houses, Design Studios, Creative Studios, and Content Creators. The categories include Best Online Integrated Marketing, Best Mobile Marketing Campaign, Best Digital Brand Video, Best Use of Data Analytics for a Campaign, Best Use of Hashtags, among others. Participants submitted their work in single or campaign categories. Here's the complete list of winners.
Mumbai based digital transformation agency Idealake scooped up the most number of golds with five of the yellow shiny metal under its belt. Idealake won golds for best Product Launch Campaign, best Use of YouTube, best Short Form Video (30 seconds) and best Short Form Video (30 seconds) for Axis Bank Fast Tag. The agency won best Use of Technology and Best UI/UX App for Kotak Securities App and Raymond Stylist App respectively.
Agencies Siriti Creative and Kinnect won four golds each.
Kinnect won golds for best use of Instagram for the Spend It Well campaign for HDFC Bank. The agency won golds for best Interactive Piece of Content and best Use of Real Time Video for the Live From Home initiative for Asian Paints. It also won best Use of Data Analytics for ‘Global Acquisition Strategy’ campaign for Zomato Gold.
Siriti Creative won one gold each for best Use of WhatsApp - We for Village/Sangram and best Mobile Marketing Campaign - #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke. It also won a couple more golds for best Use of Hashtags and best Use of User Generated Content for the #LockdownMeinLockup campaign.
Digital marketing agency Team Pumpkin won three golds for best Use of WhatsApp (iAm), best SEO/SEM Campaign (MFCS SEO) and best Influencer Marketing Campaign for Stay Strong Moms.
Hotels brand OYO Rooms won golds for best CSR Campaign (Women's Day ORM) and best Digital Brand Video (Board Exams).
WATConsult won gold for best Long form video (30+ seconds) and best Use of VR for the ‘Community Beats Uncertainty’ campaign.
20:20 MSL won two golds for best Use of Facebook and best Use of Social Media Marketing for its ‘Social For Good Liveathon’.
PNB MetLife India Insurance also won two golds for best Email Marketing and best Performance Marketing for the ‘Convenience Beyond Compare’ campaign.
Communications firm Edelman India won golds for best Influencer Marketing Campaign and best Use of TikTok for - LAY'S Smile Deke Dekho and Pepsi Salaam Namaste campaigns – Edelmanrespectively.
Digital agency BORN GROUP won golds for best UI/UX Website and best Use of Technology.
Dora Digs Production House also won gold for best Long form video (30 seconds+) for the cmpaign #DiwalikaSafar.
Toaster won a gold for Best Brand Integration with Google Search/Local Search (Dabbu Uncle).
Men’s grooming brand The Man Company won best Content Marketing Campaign for its film Gentleman Kisey Kehtein Hain.
The gold for the best CSR Campaign was won by Basta Films for #TWOBINSLIFEWINS.
Ford India won gold for best Digital Brand Video for ‘Discover More with Poetry’.
Online fashion company Nykaa won gold for best Product Launch Campaign for Nykaa So Crème! Creamy Matte Lipsticks. The gold for best Service Launch Campaign was won by Viacom 18 Digital Ventures for Voot Select Launch Campaign.
Terribly Tiny Tales won the gold for best Use of Podcast for its ‘SuchAPyaar’ podcast. The gold for best Use of Twitter was won by TIMES NOW for the ‘India For Humane Policing’ campaign.
Dunzo Digital grabbed the gold for best Use of Viral Marketing and the gold for Best Viral Video went to Aagey Se Right for ‘Conversations with Animoji’.