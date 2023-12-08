48% of Indian consumers express the need for more inclusive representation by brands: Report by ASCI & UA

Women representation: While the presence of women in ads was comparable to men, sticky stereotypes still prevail. More women are portrayed with fair skin tone (58% of women vs 25% of men on-screen), with less diverse physical appearance (39% of women were shown as slender vs 16% men on-screen) and low non-traditional roles (17.5% of women were depicted as the sole caregiver vs 3.5% men characters) and less authoritative (with male characters three times more authoritative than their female counterparts).

Women tended to be shown as younger with 86% of them between 20 and 39 years of age compared to 62% of men.