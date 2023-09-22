75 years of ‘Divinely Discontent’ Ogilvy

The agency has unveiled a commemorative film to celebrate its 75 years of existence.
Ogilvy, the advertising agency founded by the legendary David Ogilvy, marked an impressive milestone, as it celebrates 75 years of shaping the advertising industry.
To commemorate this significant milestone, Ogilvy crafted a commemorative video—a rare act, as it typically creates content for clients. This video chronicles the agency's incredible 75-year journey, from its inception in 1948 in New York to its present presence in 93 countries with 131 offices worldwide. The video showcases iconic ad campaigns, visionary leaders, and the agency's core principles, such as curiosity, adaptability, innovation, and profound impact.
The agency’s Chief Creative Officer for India, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, took to LinkedIn to share the video. "Here's wishing our expansive Ogilvy family across India and the world a very joyous 75th anniversary! Ogilvy's influence on generations of individuals and, consequently, on the world, fills each of us with immense pride," the post read.
Over the decades, Ogilvy has left an indelible mark on the advertising industry, pioneering groundbreaking campaigns, and setting the standard for creativity and strategic thinking. Under Ogilvy’s oversight, often referred to as "The Ogilvy Way," the agency quickly rose to prominence. Some of the earliest iconic campaigns included the unforgettable "Hathaway Man" eye-patch campaign and the "Avis, We Try Harder" slogan that turned the car rental industry on its head.
Ogilvy's "Divine Discontent" is not just a catchphrase; it's a guiding principle that has played a pivotal role in the agency's enduring success and its ability to consistently deliver outstanding results for its clients.
Coined by David Ogilvy himself, the term "Divine Discontent" reflects his belief that excellence is an ongoing pursuit, and that even when a campaign achieves success, it should not lead to complacency. Instead, there should be an inherent restlessness, a drive to constantly improve and innovate, and a dissatisfaction with the status quo.