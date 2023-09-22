75 years of ‘Divinely Discontent’ Ogilvy

Over the decades, Ogilvy has left an indelible mark on the advertising industry, pioneering groundbreaking campaigns, and setting the standard for creativity and strategic thinking. Under Ogilvy’s oversight, often referred to as "The Ogilvy Way," the agency quickly rose to prominence. Some of the earliest iconic campaigns included the unforgettable "Hathaway Man" eye-patch campaign and the "Avis, We Try Harder" slogan that turned the car rental industry on its head.