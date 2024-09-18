800 mn users, no advertiser FOMO: Unpacking Snapchat's marketing paradox

Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and global CEO of Grapes Worldwide, offers a deep dive into the technical challenges facing Snapchat's advertising ecosystem. "Though Snapchat enjoys a massive user base in India, it is unable to attract brands, primarily due to its inability to portray relevance in the market," Agarwal explains. "Brands are unable to recognise any immediate value coming from Snapchat ads, and many times they are also at a loss on how to navigate the landscape of the platform to drive optimal results."