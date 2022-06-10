82.5 Communications & Luminous Power Technologies launches the new Solar Campaign

Preeta Mathur, creative head, 82.5 Communications India (North): “Let no one cast a doubt about Solar. The film talks to those who are contemplating the thought of installing Solar in their houses but haven’t taken the first step yet. Enters the team of Mr. Sun and Sachin to put a stop to all the confusion and let the world know that Luminous is the one stop solution for Solar. Solar hai lagana toh Luminous ko bulana.”