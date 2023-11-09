99acres collaborates with Bhupendra Jogi

The brand has shared a funny video with Bhupendra Jogi reacting to his neighbourhood’s resident reviews on 99acres.
99acres, a real estate brand, has collaborated with Bhupendra Jogi, the latest internet sensation. It has released a video titled 'Bhupendra Jogi vs Resident Reviews'.
The video features Jogi’s defence of his neighbourhood and introduces a new twist to the online phenomenon. The video is nearing 1M organic views on Instagram with 99acres being the first brand to collaborate with Jogi. Interestingly, Jogi is donning the same shirt in the campaign video as the one he had on in the viral clip.
The quirky campaign has been conceptualised in-house and aims to promote the company’s ratings and reviews. It has redefined the boundaries of humour in real estate marketing. The video takes a creative spin on showcasing ratings and reviews feature while calling back to Jogi’s original viral clip - A 99acres correspondent grills Bhupendra Jogi with not-so-favourable locality reviews from actual residents. Jogi defends his locality in his classic style, offering humorous excuses and witty comebacks.
Anurag Jagati, marketing head, 99acres, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Leveraging social trends with a strong focus on category fitment has been our brand ethos at 99acres. Identifying trends early and collaborating with viral sensations like Bhupendra Jogi allows us to engage with a wider audience and bring humour to the often-serious world of real estate. This collaboration showcases our commitment to innovation and engaging content."
Bhupendra Jogi is trending on social media as one of his old interviews with Lallantop resurfaced online and went viral.