A new campaign lets you advertise on the Kochi Metro billboards

The Kerala Advertising Agency Association (K3A), the state's largest advertising consortium, is organising a mega campaign to generate awareness about COVID – 19. Zero Degree, a major outdoor company is arranging the campaign on the Kochi metro billboards. This campaign will be promoted in the name of Outdoor Social Awareness Creative Campaign 2020.
The organisers revealed that "... Entries, made in the context of Covid-19 resistance activities, can be submitted through the advertising agencies." Adding to this, the creatives with logos of the client, advertising brand, Zero Degree and K3A should be submitted in PDF format before 5 pm on May 20, 2020.
“In the age of dreadful pandemic, brands and advertising agencies need to be part of the anti-COVID campaigns and it is the primary objective of the initiative, said the organisers. They said that those who are interested to participate in the campaign should submit their entries in three different categories – Covid-19 awareness campaigns, survival stories in the time of pandemic and campaigns supporting corona fighters, health workers, political leaders and government officials,” said Raju Menon, General Secretary, K3A.
Dany Antony, MD, Zero Degree said, "The campaign is designed for the advertising agencies functioning in the state. They can submit the Corona-based creatives of their brands as entries to the campaign. The selected creatives will be placed on the Kochi Metro BillBoards for 15 days at free of cost.” said Dany Antony, MD, Zero Degree.
There are awards to win as well. "... Six awards will be given for the best creatives in three categories. The winners will be honoured at a mega event planned after the culmination of the campaign. Awards will be given in Gold and Silver categories for the best entries. While each of the three winners in the Gold category will get a cash prize of Rs 50,000, winners in the Silver category will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000. The selected entries will also get certificates," said Menon.
Participation in this campaign is free of cost and entries can be submitted online www.zerodegreegroup.com/osacc.
Points to note: Individuals can submit only one creative. But an agency can submit five creatives of a single brand. The entries from outdoor specialist agencies, media agencies, creative agencies, freelance advertisers, and freelance advertising groups will be accepted only after they submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC). But it will not apply to entries submitted directly by the brands. The creatives on the metro pillars will be placed along with the logos of the client, advertising brand, Zero Degree and K3A.
