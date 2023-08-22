PSA by Qissé Films and MISSING sheds light on online threats faced by children

The film, produced by Qissé Films and MISSING, is about two young children from different backgrounds who are exploited by strangers posing as friends on social media. It shows how easily they fall prey to online traffickers even from the safety of their homes. The film has a cautionary message to introspect who you are really talking to online. It shockingly reveals that these predators target children as young as nine years old and shares a whatsapp number that can be reached out for anyone seeking help.