Aamir Khan time-travels for Charged by Thums Up—this time as a caveman

Charged by Thums Up, a beverage brand from The Coca-Cola Company, has launched the latest installment of its Mind Charged, Body Charged campaign, featuring Aamir Khan. This marks the second ad starring Khan for the brand, following his on-screen reunion with Darsheel Safary after 17 years in the first installment.

In this series, conceptualised by Ogilvy India, Khan portrays a caveman who, with the aid of his "Charged" bottle, devises innovative solutions to challenges, such as outsmarting a saber-toothed lion, initiating a dance event, and achieving extraordinary historical feats.

The campaign underscores how the beverage energises both mind and body, enabling individuals to achieve the extraordinary.

In the new film, Aamir Khan, portraying a caveman, finds himself alone among couples, struggling to think of a date idea. After consuming the beverage, he gets excited and makes 'the first-ever dance moves', which instantly draws the attention of all the women, leaving the other men behind.

This launch also introduces a refreshed product identity, featuring a new mascot—the wolf—which symbolises strength and agility.

To build anticipation for the campaign, actors dressed as cavemen were seen walking casually around outside Andheri Station and Juhu Beach in Mumbai.

These appearances garnered attention on social media, and a subsequent short clip of Aamir Khan transforming into a caveman further fueled curiosity with the hashtag #CavemanSpotted. Additionally, cavemen will be spotted in Delhi (Connaught Place and Chandni Chowk), Ghaziabad (Ghanta Ghar), Lucknow (Clock Tower), and Bangalore.

The brand also plans to expand its campaign across Tier-2 cities in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Gujarat.

Speaking about the campaign, Khan said, "Being a part of Charged is truly special for me. It’s a brand that embodies boldness and originality, values I deeply respect. The 'Mind Charged, Body Charged' campaign aligns perfectly with my belief in striving for balance and excellence in every aspect of life. Collaborating on this has been a unique experience, and I’m eager to see how audiences embrace it.”

Aamir Khan's association with The Coca-Cola Company dates back approximately 17 years, marking a significant reunion with the brand. Previously, the brand's ambassador was Vicky Kaushal.

Sumeli Chatterjee, category head, Sparkling Flavours (India & Southwest Asia) at The Coca-Cola Company, said, "The Charged drink has been highly praised by consumers, particularly for its taste. We are thrilled to introduce our new packaging, which is bold, sharp, and unstoppable, perfectly reflecting the character of the drink. The brand has consistently pursued innovative storytelling that remains exciting and unpredictable. Portrayed by the legend himself, Aamir Khan, our favourite caveman makes a comeback with his whole universe.”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, "Charged is back, and this time Aamir Khan goes back in time as the Stone Age man. The quirky adventures of the prehistoric era beautifully marry with the need of the modern world—the kick to stay sharp, both physically and mentally. The campaign will engage the TG in a fun and fresh way with something that's completely unseen in the category, charging up the audience as much as the drink, if not more."

In recent times, several brands have undergone significant rebranding efforts. Jaguar, for instance, has unveiled a new minimalist logo and branding strategy to align with its transition to an electric-only marque. Similarly, Dell and Emami have refreshed their brand identities to stay relevant in the evolving market landscape.