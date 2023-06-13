Aamir Khan, Virat Kohli become top IPL 2023 endorsers: TAM Sports

The share of ads endorsed by actors and sportspersons per channel grew by 9% and 32% respectively during this year's IPL.
The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition was a roller coaster ride due to nail-biting moments in matches. The final ended up being a treat for the viewers, as the result was decided on the last ball. The celebrity-endorsed ads experienced an 8% growth across all matches, as compared to the previous IPL season.
This season, actors held the highest share (49%) of brand endorsements across 74 matches, followed by sportspersons at 41% .
As compared to the previous IPL edition, the share of ads endorsed by actors and sportspersons per channel grew by 9% and 32% respectively. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan topped the list, while this year, it was Aamir Khan.
This year's IPL recorded a higher proportion of celeb-endorsed ads than non-celeb-endorsed ads. The ratio for celeb-endorsed ads to non-celeb-endorsed ads across all matches, was 69:31. Last year's IPL recorded a ratio of 54:46.
Celebs were on the top of ad endorsements. Last year's IPL accounted for more than 70 overall celebs and 30-plus sportspersons. The numbers, this year, have gone down to over 50 celebs - a 29% decline, and more than 20 sports celebs - a 21% decline.
Among sports celebs, Virat Kohli topped the list, with an 11% share, followed by Rohit Sharma (10%). In the last edition, MS Dhoni was at the top, with a 15% share.
Two out of the Top 5 categories endorsed by celebs this year belonged to the F&B category. The other categories included services, and building, industrial & land materials/equipment.