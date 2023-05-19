Ayushmann Khurrana urges sneaker enthusiasts to check out Amazon Prime's new movie AIR

The popular actor has come out in support of sneakerheads who are often ridiculed and judged for buying expensive pair of sport shoes and sometimes even old ones! In his compelling Public Service Announcement video, Ayushmann passionately emphasizes that being a sneakerhead goes beyond a mere lifestyle choice—it is an emotion that resonates deeply. He highlights how this shared passion unites individuals from diverse backgrounds worldwide, on a collective journey towards greatness. With genuine enthusiasm, Ayushmann urges viewers to delve into the rich legacy of sneakers, encouraging them to watch the captivating film AIR, directed by the talented Ben Affleck, exclusively available for streaming on Prime Video in India.