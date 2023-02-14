ACKO celebrates Mumbai in its latest hyperlocal campaign

Giving a deeper insight into the Campaign, Ashish Mishra, executive vice president - marketing, ACKO, said, "Empathy towards customers and the recognition that they deserve better than the traditional approach to insurance is at the core of everything we do. This empathy is reflected in our innovative way of thinking and doing things. Mumbai, the city where ACKO was born, is our first market where we are bringing this philosophy to life through our campaign by showcasing all the positive changes that the city has witnessed."