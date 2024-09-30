ACKO engages tailors in heart health initiative this World Heart Day

ACKO rolls out a ‘Waist-to-Hip Ratio’ campaign, this World Heart Day, to raise awareness around the growing issues of heart health. Apart from doctors, this activity ropes in tailors, who the company believes are the best people to give the first clarion call.

Advertisment

As per a report by ACKO - ACKO Health Index 2024, the year 2023 witnessed the largest heart disease-related claims exceeding Rs. 1.1 crore. To reinforce the message and alert individuals early on, ACKO has released a video that highlights how a simple waist-to-hip ratio calculation can help identify serious health risks. The video features tailors, who routinely measure people's waists and hips, positioning them as unexpected yet ideal figures to raise awareness about heart health.

The campaign, conceptualised by Leo Burnett, shows individuals a simple way of checking their heart health by taking measurements of their waist and hip. The World Health Organisation says that if the Waist-to-Hip Ratio exceeds 0.85 for women and 0.90 for men, a heart health checkup should be considered.

ACKO urges individuals to take up preventive measures and WHR is a simple, cost-effective metric that helps assess obesity and predict potential health issues linked to excess abdominal fat, a key risk factor for heart diseases.

Commenting on the campaign, Ashish Mishra, chief marketing officer of ACKO, says, “As a health insurer focused on holistic wellness, ACKO is committed to raising awareness about the importance of preventative healthcare and leading a healthy lifestyle. We launched this campaign to communicate a vital message of heart health in an engaging and accessible way, helping people take charge of their hearts.”

The campaign is also being extended through awareness programs on radio and television channels, broadening the reach and impact.