AcneStar ropes in Raashii Khanna as the new brand ambassador

Speaking on the occasion, Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president, sales & marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “We are very excited to onboard Raashii Khanna as the face of AcneStar. In order to expand our visibility and strengthen our foothold in the market, we were in search of a figure who was well-recognized by the audience. And considering that the actress is quite popular and at the same time resonates with the proposition of the brand, we collaborated with her to drive visibility amongst the target audience. It will further help us in augmenting the recall value of the brand amongst the masses. Furthermore, the audience having faith in the actress will aid in driving the authenticity of the brand at the same time.”