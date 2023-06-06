Adani Wilmar's latest campaign for King's Kachi Ghani Mustard Oil emphasizes on the exceptional pungency and purity of the product

Sanjay Adesara, head of marketing, Adani Wilmar, commented on the latest TVC launch campaign, stating that “Kachi Ghani, also known as "Sarson ka Tel", is an indigenous oil to India, being extensively consumed in the northern and eastern regions of the country. Due to its inherent properties and colour, mustard oil can be easily mixed with other oils, a practice that is widespread throughout the nation. Unfortunately, this leads to the sale of adulterated products by local players at significantly discounted prices. Adani Wilmar, committed to fostering a healthy and prosperous nation, aims to counter these local adulterated brands by offering quality products at affordable prices through its King's range.