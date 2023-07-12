ADbhoot unveils campaign for Liberty Adult Diaper

The campaign aims to dispel the prevailing stereotypes of helplessness associated with elderly individuals, showcasing their desire for vitality and celebrating their freedom.
ADbhoot has launched a campaign for Liberty Adult Diaper, redefining the notion of aging and empowering adults to live life to the fullest.
The campaign aims to dispel the prevailing stereotypes of helplessness associated with elderly individuals, showcasing their desire for vitality and celebrating their freedom.
AdBhoot specializes in taking human insights, a scientific approach along with artistic strokes to create unique stories and experiences for the predetermined target audience – adding value to every brand they partner with. They are storytellers with the brain of an agency and the craft of a production house.
The core insight of the campaign designed for Liberty Adult Diaper revolves around the universal aspiration of adult individuals to retain their youthful spirit, mobility, and zest for life. Recognizing this inherent need, Liberty Adult Pant offers the perfect solution, granting users the freedom to engage in activities, go out, and celebrate life unencumbered.
ADbhoot has strategically partnered with veteran actor Anang Desai for the campaign. Anang Desai's captivating presence, relatable personality, and alignment with the brand's promise made him the perfect choice.
"We wanted to break free from the traditional portrayal of elderly individuals as helpless and bring forth a more empowering narrative," said Vaibhav Pandit, founder & creative director at ADbhoot. "Our campaign emphasizes the essence of life, energy, and vitality that resides within every adult, irrespective of their age. Liberty Adult Diaper enables them to live life on their own terms and rediscover the joy of being young at heart."
Chirag Pan, MD & CEO, PAN Healthcare, said, “At PAN Health, we believe in enabling individuals to lead lives of freedom and dignity, regardless of their age. The partnership with ADbhoot for this campaign reflects our commitment to challenging stereotypes and empowering adults to embrace life to the fullest. Liberty Adult Diaper provides the freedom and confidence to pursue their passions and celebrate every moment. We are excited to launch this dynamic campaign and invite everyone to join us in redefining the perception of aging.”
“Creating this campaign for Liberty Adult Diaper has been a rewarding experience for our team at ADbhoot.” Said Monika Dharankar, business and content head at ADbhoot. “The collaboration with PAN Health allowed us to bring forth a message of empowerment and freedom, highlighting how Liberty Adult Diaper enables individuals to embrace their independence with confidence. We are proud to have played a role in crafting a campaign that celebrates the energy and vitality of every individual, regardless of age.”
The campaign will be amplified through various TV channels, Digital platforms, and OOH. Through its captivating storytelling and relatable characters, the campaign aims to resonate with a wide audience and shift perceptions surrounding aging and independence.