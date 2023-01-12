AdClub to conduct Effie India Awards 2022 on January 13, 2023

The awards will laud the best of effective marketing communications.
The Advertising Club (TAC) is all set to ramp up the celebration of the most Prestigious Advertising and Marketing Awards show “EFFIE India Awards 2022”. Recognizing the category game-changers and innovators for the year, the glittering ceremony of EFFIE India Awards 2022 will be held on Friday, 13th January, 2023 at Taj Lands’ End – Seaside Lawn, 6:30 pm onwards.
Since the last 22 years, EFFIEs has grown to become an industry gathering attracting 1500 professionals from the world of Advertising, Marketing, Media, Research, PR, and Communication, making it the third largest EFFIE award in the world. Surpassing all its previous records, this year, EFFIE India Awards has received 986 entries, the highest ever in 22 years, with as many as 53 agencies participating. With 300 marketing professionals and 193 media professionals and planners, EFFIE welcomed 493 jury members to grace the judging process.
Talking about this year’s EFFIE, Partha Sinha, president, The Advertising Club, said, “The Advertising Club is a proud advocate to brands and agencies that create impactful innovations. It has been a long pause and we are excitedly expecting to witness some amazing work receive recognition and appreciation. This year at EFFIE India Awards, we are looking out for meaningful work that reflects effectiveness and efficiency. We are ecstatic and cannot wait to watch the category torchbearers and their work being celebrated at the industry’s most coveted awards event.”
With the newest edition of EFFIE India Awards 2022, presented by META along with COLORS as ‘Associate Sponsor’, ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED as ‘Category Sponsor’, and CRAVING DIGITAL as the ‘Celebration Partner’, EFFIE recognizes what has worked at the marketplace and how advertising has contributed towards building a brand. Honouring how well advertising has impacted the success of a brand in the marketplace, EFFIE is the only award that is presented to both the agency as well as the client.
EFFIE introduces a profound change in the concept of advertising awards. Growing to be recognized as one of the most coveted awards, EFFIE is not just a celebration of the craft of advertising, but a solid acknowledgment of an agency’s power to build brands.