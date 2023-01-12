AdClub to conduct Effie India Awards 2022 on January 13, 2023

Talking about this year’s EFFIE, Partha Sinha, president, The Advertising Club, said, “The Advertising Club is a proud advocate to brands and agencies that create impactful innovations. It has been a long pause and we are excitedly expecting to witness some amazing work receive recognition and appreciation. This year at EFFIE India Awards, we are looking out for meaningful work that reflects effectiveness and efficiency. We are ecstatic and cannot wait to watch the category torchbearers and their work being celebrated at the industry’s most coveted awards event.”