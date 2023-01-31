AdEngage wins mandate for Ramee Hotels' SEO and Web Development

The mandate includes creating a sleek new modern group website and executing advanced search engine optimization strategies.
AdEngage and Ramee Hotels join forces to give guests a digital experience like no other, with a brand-new website and top-notch search engine optimization services to elevate Ramee's online presence in India, Dubai, Oman, and Bahrain.
Integrated digital marketing company, AdEngage has been awarded the Website and Search Engine Optimization mandate for Ramee Hotels. The mandate includes creating a sleek new modern group website and executing advanced search engine optimization strategies to boost Ramee Hotels' online visibility across India, Dubai, Oman, and Bahrain.
Ramee Group has been crafting exceptional leisure experiences for guests for over three decades, solidifying our status as a trusted and respected name in the hospitality industry across UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and India. With the implementation of advanced search engine optimization, we are excited to be discovered and connect with the next generation of travelers seeking a lifestyle hotel brand like ours. Our new and sleek group website will be the go-to destination for guests seeking to uncover our brand and plan their next getaway. It will highlight the full extent of our operations and customer-focused endeavors.
In partnership with AdEngage, we anticipate elevating our digital presence and reaching new heights, said Raj Shetty, chairman and managing worker of Ramee Group.