Adidas Icons come together for a 'Family Reunion’

Further to this, with a full month of unmissable moments undoubtedly ahead, adidas will continue to celebrate its global football family throughout the tournament with iconic player moments, global social media activations and the creation of the 'Al Rihla Arena' - an official adidas fan zone on-the-ground in Qatar. The immersive experience will give fans the opportunity to watch every game live, test their skills on the specially designed pitch, be in with a chance of meeting their favorite football legends and capture a range of content through augmented reality.