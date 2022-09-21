Adidas launches scannable film ‘QR to Qatar’ for the FIFA World Cup™ with Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh

Speaking about the campaign, Sunil Gupta, senior director, adidas India said “QR to Qatar’ is not just a film for us, it is the beginning of the FIFA World Cup™ festivities. Every once in four years, the world unites for this phenomenal global sporting event. Our consumers are at the heart of everything we do and this film gives us a chance to give them an experience like no other. And who better to relay this excitement than our brand ambassador and a true football fanatic—Ranveer! We are absolutely elated to kick off the celebrations for the FIFA World Cup™ with him.”