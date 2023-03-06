Adidas launches women’s day campaign featuring their women athletes

The film features 8 women athletes including, Manika Batra, Ashalata Devi, Mirabai Chanu, Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Palak Kohli, Shaili Singh, and Hima Das.
On International women’s day, adidas launched a campaign featuring their women athletes. The film encourages women in sport & beyond to embrace their multiplicities and express them in an unfiltered way.
Through this film, adidas celebrates the power of moving freely, rising above all distractions, and enabling one to achieve their full potential.
The film features 8 women athletes including, Manika Batra, Ashalata Devi, Mirabai Chanu, Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Palak Kohli, Shaili Singh, and Hima Das who are seeing sporting the all-new range of bras and leggings, this range caters to all workout needs across Studio, All Gym, HIIT and Running, with new styles specifically designed to combat all performance barriers. From four-way material stretch and recovery, to full adjustability, increased support structures, and airflow management.
Speaking on the launch of this film, Sunil Gupta, senior director, brand adidas, India said "We are proud to bring together our champion women athletes for this campaign. It is through them that we aim to inspire women in sport and beyond to keep moving ahead, irrespective of any challenges. We are dedicated, to empower and enable our women athletes through our products and strong partnerships to explore their boundless potential.”
Expressing her joy, Indian Sprinter, Hima Das said, “A worry-free workout session surely unlocks the best within you and helps one to push themselves to achieve greater things. Having enjoyed this personally, I’m elated to be part of this film that aims to inspire women in our society to be relentless and stretch themselves beyond the traditional notions to achieve their dreams.”
Adding to the same, Indian Para-Shuttler, Palak Kohli said, “Nothing should hold one back from moving limitlessly to achieve their dreams. I believe that a calm and distraction-free mind ensures you see the possibilities beyond the conventional barriers. Therefore, with this film I hope to encourage women to break free and perform to put their best foot forward, irrespective of the sport.”
Further having constantly moved past societal barriers, Captain of Senior Indian Women's Football Team, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi shared, “There is nothing you cannot achieve when you are at your comfortable best, free from any notions, and I believe that everyone should be able to move freely and express the joy from it. Through this film, I want to encourage women to be embrace their uniqueness and let nothing hold them from achieving their best.”