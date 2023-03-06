Adidas launches women’s day campaign featuring their women athletes

Expressing her joy, Indian Sprinter, Hima Das said, “A worry-free workout session surely unlocks the best within you and helps one to push themselves to achieve greater things. Having enjoyed this personally, I’m elated to be part of this film that aims to inspire women in our society to be relentless and stretch themselves beyond the traditional notions to achieve their dreams.”

Adding to the same, Indian Para-Shuttler, Palak Kohli said, “Nothing should hold one back from moving limitlessly to achieve their dreams. I believe that a calm and distraction-free mind ensures you see the possibilities beyond the conventional barriers. Therefore, with this film I hope to encourage women to break free and perform to put their best foot forward, irrespective of the sport.”