Adidas' T20 World Cup campaign promotes pressure-free play, advancing its 'You Got This' platform

Neeraj Kanitkar, co-founder & ECD, Fundamental said, "Just about every cricket campaign tries to raise the fever pitch, be intense and feed the fervour. We definitely didn't want to be one more of those anthems and Adidas too chose a different path. We wanted to release the pressure. The most joyous part of watching the Indian team during 2023 were the moments when they were free and unencumbered. It was a treat to watch them just having fun especially during the post match BTS videos. This is about capturing that feeling of playing the game with total freedom and unburdened by anything. Yes, cricket and the T20 World Cup mean everything and then some to us all. But you know what, past all the heavy duty stuff, it's just a bat, a ball, our eleven and the game we all love."