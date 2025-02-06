Aditi Rao Hydari becomes hair expert for Sidharth in L'Oréal Paris new digital film

L'Oréal Paris has released a new digital film featuring Bollywood couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Aditi Rao Hydari shared an Instagram reel where she and Siddharth discuss hair issues. When Siddharth mentions his oily scalp, Aditi recommends L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Pure Shampoo. The reel highlights the product’s benefits for oily scalps, featuring a formula with Salicylic Acid and Hyaluronic Acid.

Speaking on this collaboration, Dario Zizzi, general manager, L'Oréal Paris India, said,

"Aditi Rao Hydari has been an invaluable part of the L’Oréal Paris family, and we are thrilled to see Siddharth join her in this digital film. Through this campaign, we aim to address a prevalent concern of oily scalp while reinforcing the benefits of Salicylic Acid and Hyaluronic Acid. At L’Oréal Paris, we take pride in developing innovative products that not only enhance beauty but also provide real solutions."