Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance unveils its new campaign #IsseZarooriKuchBhiNahi

#IsseZarooriKuchBhiNahi campaign intends to spread awareness among the viewers while ensuring that it puts a smile on their faces. The integrated campaign communicating this plan is captured through a series of scenarios wherein the protagonists find themselves stuck in unfavourable circumstances like being kidnapped or stuck in a lift. As the film progresses, ABSLI’s advisors find their way to meet the protagonists and humorously inform them about the Nishchit Aayush Plan and its benefits.