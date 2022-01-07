Admatazz bags the integrated digital mandate for Chheda Jewellers

As part of winning the mandate, Admatazz will be amplifying the brand’s presence and customer interaction across platforms through social media and content management.
Admatazz, an independent digital and creative agency that creates holistic and engaging digital solutions for brands and businesses, has bagged the integrated digital mandate for Chheda Jewellers. One of the most prominent and esteemed bridal and fashion jewelry brands, Chheda Jewellers aim accurately at bringing out the brilliance in Jewellery. A trusted name among its patrons for decades, their collections continue to adorn the pride of place in many grand occasions. Chheda Jewellers are strong believers of keeping the heritage of the jewellery craftsmanship intact even whilst innovating the designs.
As part of winning the mandate, Admatazz will be amplifying the brand’s presence and customer interaction across platforms through social media and content management, along with shaping the digital journey, the agency will also design and develop strategies around sustenance.
Speaking on the account win, Samyaak Jain, Head of Client Relations, Admatazz, said, “Having built a strong relationship with Chheda Jewellers by means of our extensive work for their contemporary offspring Signi Jewels , we're delighted to further strengthen our bond with the brand. We look forward to using our expertise across marketing platforms to build an engaging content strategy that truly reflects the brand's legacy, and amplify it to the target audience using the right media mix."
Parag Chheda, the CEO, Chheda Jewellers, added, “We’re delighted to further our cause and showcase our heritage with the young and dynamic team at Admatazz. The agency has demonstrated their capability in creating a digital landscape that promotes the innovation and quality we're known for, and we believe that partnering with them would help us connect even better with our valued patrons across demographics."