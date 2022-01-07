Admatazz bags the integrated digital mandate for Chheda Jewellers

Admatazz, an independent digital and creative agency that creates holistic and engaging digital solutions for brands and businesses, has bagged the integrated digital mandate for Chheda Jewellers. One of the most prominent and esteemed bridal and fashion jewelry brands, Chheda Jewellers aim accurately at bringing out the brilliance in Jewellery. A trusted name among its patrons for decades, their collections continue to adorn the pride of place in many grand occasions. Chheda Jewellers are strong believers of keeping the heritage of the jewellery craftsmanship intact even whilst innovating the designs.