Advent PR secures communication mandate for Hygiene Plus

The agency's main efforts will be on increasing and enhancing market involvement through strategic communication tools and techniques.
Advent Public Relations, a Delhi-based award-winning PR agency, attains the communication mandate for Hygiene Plus, one of the top manufacturers of hygiene products in India.
Advent PR will now be in charge of organizing, executing, and administering Hygiene Plus's innovative and strategic communication plans. The agency's main efforts will be on increasing and enhancing market involvement through strategic communication tools and techniques. This affiliation will strategically increase the company's visibility in the market while concurrently targeting the prospective customers.
Hygiene Plus is one of the leading manufacturers of Made in India hygiene products like Sanitary Napkins, Baby Wipes, Refreshing Wipes, Baby Bath Towels, Adult Bath Towels, Kids Bath Towel, and Laundry Detergent Capsules (Adult & Baby). They are a quality-driven, integrated production facility that provides a long-term answer to a fundamental need which is hygiene. Backed by the business expertise, reliability, and industry experience, Hygiene Plus truly believes that success is proportional to inventive thinking.
Talking about the association, Gautam Kanodia, managing director, Hygiene Plus said, "Hygiene Plus has become a credible brand name itself within its industry over a short span of time. With our assertive growth prospects for the years ahead, we were looking to work with a PR agency that could use their acumen to deliver us integrated marketing communication solutions, in line with our brand vision, and enable us to connect with our diverse customers across different platforms. We needed someone who could advise us on how to improve the firm's brand image and Advent PR came up with decisive solutions. We are certain that they will effectively position our brand in the market by creating a recall value among the customers."
Speaking about the new association, Kheman Kumar, director, Advent Public Relations said, "We are delighted to announce that we have been selected as Hygiene Plus's ideal PR and brand communications agency. At Advent PR, we aim to provide the finest service possible to our clients, and we are convinced that as their valued communication partners, we will support them in their mission and assist them in meeting their objectives. We are eager to work with Hygiene Plus to assist them to create and achieve their goal of expanding their business to new levels."