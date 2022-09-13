Advertising Club re-elects Partha Sinha as president

Speaking about the appointment Partha Sinha, president, The Advertising Club said, “I am honoured to be re-elected as the President of The Advertising Club. In spite of being extraordinarily challenging, the last 24 months of the pandemic gave us an opportunity to innovate and deliver some of the most impactful engagement initiatives. From the first-ever online edition of the EFFIE Awards that created a new benchmark for virtual events and the in-person Emvies that was attended by more than 1000 media enthusiasts, to raising the bar on Abby’s Awards by associating with the One Show and collaborating with the United Nations on Unstereotype Alliance – the team exemplified excellence with each activity. I am thankful to the team we’ve worked with and look forward to working closely with them again to take The Advertising Club to newer heights.”