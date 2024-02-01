Advertising in News genre surpasses pre-pandemic levels with 6% growth in 2023 over 2019: TAM AdEx

Hindi news topped with a 19% share of the News genre’s ad volumes during 2022 and 2023.
In a recent report by TAM Media Research, a research services organisation, the television advertising volumes in the News genre saw a 6% increase in 2023 compared to 2019. However, it saw a decline of 8% in 2023 compared to 2022.
The top five subgenres - Hindi News, Bengali News, Hindi Regional News, Telugu News, Tamil News, and others, accounted for around 56% share of ad volumes during both periods (2019 and 2023). Hindi News topped with a 19% share of the news genre’s ad volumes during both 2023 and 2022.
The Bengali News genre experienced notable growth in advertising volume share with a surge of 11% in 2023 compared to 9% in 2022.
With an ad volume share of 15%, Services maintained its first position as the leading sector followed by the Food and Beverages sector with a 15% ad volume share. As per the report, the top 10 sectors accounted for 80% share of the news genre.
Among leading advertisers, the report says Reckitt Benckiser (India) and Hindustan Unilever held the number one and two positions respectively in 2023.
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart and Reliance Retail were the new entrants among the top 10 advertisers, taking the eighth and tenth positions respectively. The top 100 advertisers accounted for 53% share of overall News genre advertising.
The leading brand in the News genre in 2023 was Lalithaa Jewellery followed by Vimal Elaichi Pan Masala, and Dr Ortho Oil and Capsule, respectively. The top 10 brands collectively contributed to an 8% share of News ad volumes.
During 2023, in the News genre, the regional and national channels had 75% and 25% share of ad volumes on television, respectively.