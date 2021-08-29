After ‘DDLJ’, Cult.fit recreates ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ scene in latest ad

The first TVC of the campaign that recreated the iconic ‘train scene’ from ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, has been taken down from YouTube for copyright violation.
As a part of its latest marketing campaign, Cult.fit, the leading health and fitness platform, has recreated the famous ‘bull race’ scene from ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ (‘ZNMD’).
Through the campaign, titled ‘Fitness is not an option’, the brand has employed a clever mix of popular culture and humour, and aims to communicate that fitness should be on everybody’s radar. With the launch of this campaign, Cult.fit wants to tell people to get started on, or get back to, their fitness journeys and make it a top priority.
The ad film features social media influencers like Rahul Subramanian, Aadar Malik and Rahul Dua disguised as actors Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol.
Additionally, fitness influencers and content creators will be collaborating with Cult.fit to promote the message ‘Fitness is not an option’ across their social media accounts.
Commenting on the campaign, Naresh Krishnaswamy, growth and marketing head, Cult.fit, said, “We are thrilled to be rolling out this campaign, which redefines how fitness has been viewed till now. Our goal is to inspire people to think about fitness as a necessity. By leveraging humour and popular culture, which is a first in this industry, we want to land our message and have an impact. We are excited for everyone to see it and aim to motivate people to be proactive about getting fit.”
It must be mentioned that the first TVC of the campaign that recreated the iconic ‘train scene’ from Shahrukh Khan and Kajol-starrer ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (‘DDLJ’), has been taken down from YouTube. The video was flagged by DDLJ’s production company, Yash Raj Films, for copyright violation.
Cult.fit has also removed the announcement posters referencing ‘DDLJ’ from Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Supari Studios has produced the campaign.
Playing it safe while launching the second ‘ZNMD’ TVC, the brand has added a disclaimer to the video that says, “The production is only for promotional purposes and all characters herein are fictitious and similarity with any actual person, living or dead, is not intended and purely coincidental.”