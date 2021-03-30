After footballers and readers, Facebook targets pet parents in latest spot

The film is a part of the brand's 'More Together' campaign. The TVC shows how social media comments help a pet parent calm his dog.
Facebook has launched third TVC under its marketing campaign ‘More Together’.
The latest TVC features Tony and his canine companion Kaju. The latter has recently entered the former’s life to keep him company. Tony is soon aghast as Kaju’s antics get out of hand. He shares his ordeal with his friends and family on Facebook, where he gets lots of suggestions, but none of them work. Finally, one advice clicks and Kaju turns over a new leaf.
The latest phase of the ‘More Together’ campaign marks the first anniversary of Facebook’s consumer marketing journey in India. It is focused on showcasing the underlying belief that people can do more together, than alone.
The 360 degree campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. It will go live in multiple languages across TV, digital, print, radio and OOH.
As a part of the campaign, Facebook will leverage the power of its platform extensively to bring inspirational stories to life, including a digital campaign #FBPePoocho. It highlights how people can get support and solutions by reaching out to their connections on Facebook.
The OOH leg features eight creators, who exemplify the spirit of the campaign, including Facebook food wiz Sanjyot Keer (Your Food Lab) and Curly Tales to the dynamic husband-wife TV actor duo SIT. Others include Varun Pruthi, Maithili Thakur, Madhura's Recipe, BhaiDiPa and Following Love.