After hills, OYO invites lockdown-lagged city dwellers to the beaches

Sharing his thoughts on the uptake in India’s domestic leisure travel, Yatish Jain, head of online revenue and marketing, South Asia - OYO Hotels & Homes said, “Post-unlocking, our occupancy has recovered to ~45 per cent of pre-Covid levels with our used room nights growing steadily at 40 per cent m-o-m. We can attribute a significant portion of this recovery to leisure travel. With international travel taking a backseat and after spending months in the world’s longest lockdowns, Indians are increasingly opting for destinations that are closer to home, a drive away within 200 miles, or even exploring off-beat destinations in an attempt to beat the crowds.”