AGENCY09 bags the communications & digital mandate for Mahindra Solarize

Mahindra Solarize, a part of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group has appointed AGENCY09 to lead the integrated communications and digital mandate. Mahindra Solarize offers innovative and technologically superior solar power solutions in the Distributed Energy Space. It provides sustainable residential solar rooftop, commercial solar rooftop, and solar water pump solutions. As a part of the mandate, AGENCY09 is responsible for defining the brand positioning and core values for Mahindra Solarize. AGENCY09 will also handle the overall planning, strategizing, and executing of digital campaigns and content online.