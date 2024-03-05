Agoda launches AI-powered campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana to personalise travel ads for audiences

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The initiative utilises AI technology to create over 250 customised videos for various locations in India and abroad.
Digital travel platform Agoda has introduced an AI-powered advertising campaign tailored for the Indian audiences, featuring Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana.
This initiative marks an innovative step in the travel industry ad space, utilising AI technology to create over 250 customised videos for different locations across India and abroad.
In collaboration with Blink Digital, Agoda built a digital campaign around content created using Gan.ai's generative AI technology. According to the release, with this technology, a single video of Ayushmann Khurrana has been converted into over two hundred videos that each highlight a different destination. All videos feature Ayushmann, thanks to generative AI changing the voice-over, applying lip syncing, and adding contextual images.
The AI-powered ad adapts its content based on the viewer's destination of interest. This ensures the ad is as relevant to its audience as possible and directs viewers to great value Agoda deals for the desired destination.
Ayushmann Khurrana commented, "I'm excited to be part of Agoda's innovative approach to connecting with travelers. This campaign allows Agoda and me to reach out to individuals in a very personal way, making their travel planning experience more engaging. The idea is to inform travelers about the great deals that exist on Agoda for their destination of interest, which ultimately helps them see the world for less."
Krishna Rathi, senior country director India Subcontinent and Maldives at Agoda, stated, "This campaign represents a forward-thinking approach to digital marketing in the travel sector. Our collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana and the use of generative AI allows us to engage with our customers in a more meaningful and personalised manner. More than that, it is a great example of how Agoda combines its global network and expertise with a localized experience specifically made for Indian travelers."
Rikki Agarwal, co-founder & chief business and operating officer at Blink Digital, remarked, "Our partnership with Agoda for this campaign has been an exciting journey, merging creative ideas with advanced technology to deliver a unique and personalised advertising experience. We applaud Agoda for being one of the first movers in this field and are confident it will be well-received by Indian travelers."
The campaign aims to serve as a testament to Agoda's commitment to leveraging technology to improve the traveler journey, offering a glimpse into the future of personalised marketing within the tourism industry. Scheduled to be featured across various digital platforms, with a focus on YouTube, the campaign aims to enhance viewer engagement and inspire more personalised travel bookings through Agoda.