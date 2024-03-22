Airtel Xstream Fiber positions itself as the solution for big-screen entertainment in new high decibel campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign aims to cater to diverse entertainment preferences across India.
Bharti Airtel, a telecommunications service provider, announced the launch of its high-decibel 360-degree campaign for Airtel Xstream Fiber. With a primary emphasis on home entertainment, this campaign aims to raise awareness for Airtel Xstream Fiber and position it as the solution for big-screen entertainment.
Produced in collaboration with ad agency Fundamental, this campaign will leverage multiple platforms including television, outdoor advertisement and digital channels to create maximum impact. The campaign creatives will be adopted in nine languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Malayalam and Punjabi, ensuring it resonates with viewers across the country. This multi-lingual approach reflects its commitment to cater to the diverse entertainment preferences of audiences throughout India.
The campaign features characters from entertainment shows burst onto the scene, symbolising the plethora of entertainment choices available through Airtel Xstream Fiber. Accompanied by a soundtrack celebrating diverse shows and genres, the campaign highlights the integration of OTT platforms and TV channels accessible through Airtel Xstream Fiber. This campaign unveils a nuanced approach to capture all the touchpoints of entertainment for the users. It integrates with the pattern of how the current user consumes entertainment.
With this, the brand redefined engagement by bringing content to centre stage and focused on capturing audience attention to spark meaningful connections. The campaign launch marks a milestone for Airtel as it continues to pioneer innovation in the realm of digital entertainment, enriching the lives of consumers across India.