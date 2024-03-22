Airtel Xstream Fiber positions itself as the solution for big-screen entertainment in new high decibel campaign

The campaign features characters from entertainment shows burst onto the scene, symbolising the plethora of entertainment choices available through Airtel Xstream Fiber. Accompanied by a soundtrack celebrating diverse shows and genres, the campaign highlights the integration of OTT platforms and TV channels accessible through Airtel Xstream Fiber. This campaign unveils a nuanced approach to capture all the touchpoints of entertainment for the users. It integrates with the pattern of how the current user consumes entertainment.