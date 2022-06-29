Aisle launches ‘10 Million Reasons Why’ campaign celebrates 10 mn users

With the campaign, Aisle finds the answer to the age-old question of ‘What happens after the happy ending?’
Aisle, India’s second most downloaded dating app, celebrated the 10 million users milestone, highlighting tremendous momentum for the company in the love-tech sector. The company’s milestone is the largest reach by any dating platform in such a short period of time. Aisle celebrated this milestone with the launch of its campaign titled ‘10 Million Reasons Why’. The week-long campaign was kickstarted by visiting couples that have matched and married via the platform, followed by the release of a YouTube video featuring the happy couples.
Since its inception in 2014, Aisle has been instrumental in matching thousands of Indian couples worldwide, making it the only dating app in India with the most success stories. As a part of the campaign, Aisle visited couples that have met on the app and surprised them with goodies and personalized gift items. The company also released a video with these couples titled ‘10 Million Reasons Why’ as an ode to Aisle’s global community. Through hearing the couple's experience of using the app and quizzing them on how well they know each other, Aisle found the answer to the age-old question of ‘What happens after the happy ending?’ You can watch the full video here.
Sharing his thoughts on the campaign and the milestone, Able Joseph, founder & CEO, Aisle said,“ Aisle began with a great idea and a few enthusiastic people huddled together in a small room. Fast forward to today, and we have 10 million active users across our apps. It is an extraordinarily humbling milestone.’ Our users have been the central focus of everything we build. For our 10 million user-milestone, we chose to celebrate the relationship that matters the most to us - our growing community members. We are glad to be a small spark in the fire in setting up thousands of happy couples across the globe in fulfilling long-term relationships.”
Aisle was founded at a time when no other dating apps catered to the Indian diaspora. Today, Aisle has a well-established base of Indian users worldwide with a powerful and rapidly expanding presence in most metro cities of India. Through their vernacular apps: Arike, Anbe, Neetho and Neene, Aisle has been able to build a strong presence in other regions as well. Aisle's focus has been to leverage their knowledge of the way Indians approach love and to create a trustworthy community of Indian singles looking to find meaningful long-term relationships.
Aisle hit the 10 million mark while being self-funded, retaining its entire workforce and simultaneously building several vernacular apps in the process. Aisle prides itself over its company culture, work-life balance and character-over-skill hiring practices. Moving forward, the company aims to learn about different cultures and build products that are a natural fit for Indians.