Aisle launches ‘10 Million Reasons Why’ campaign celebrates 10 mn users

Since its inception in 2014, Aisle has been instrumental in matching thousands of Indian couples worldwide, making it the only dating app in India with the most success stories. As a part of the campaign, Aisle visited couples that have met on the app and surprised them with goodies and personalized gift items. The company also released a video with these couples titled ‘10 Million Reasons Why’ as an ode to Aisle’s global community. Through hearing the couple's experience of using the app and quizzing them on how well they know each other, Aisle found the answer to the age-old question of ‘What happens after the happy ending?’ You can watch the full video here.