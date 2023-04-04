Aisle urges people to get to know someone before a relationship in its latest campaign "Careful Before Committing"

The message of the campaign is clear - relationships take time, and it's important to get to know someone before committing to a long-term relationship. It highlights the dangers of unnoticed behaviours and encourages viewers to focus first on building a strong emotional connection with a potential partner before considering a relationship with them. The film, brought to life by 21 Grams Collective, serves as a warning to anyone who may be tempted to compromise on their values or personality to please someone else.