Varun and Shraddha pitch Ajio’s Big Bold Sale to David Dhavan

Less than 10 days after Shraddha Kapoor interviewed Varun Dhawan for Ajio’s ambassador role, the two have already begun working together for the Reliance-owned clothing e-commerce brand.

At a film set dancing to a song, they are seen persuading director David Dhawan— he is Varun’s father—to shoot the movie in Paris because they want to go shopping. In another instance, the two are fashionably dressed at a funeral scene, much to the director Dhawan’s surprise.

In both of these ads, the plug is Ajio’s ongoing Big Bold Sale, where one can enjoy discounts ranging from 50% to 90% across 20 lakh+ styles and over 6,000 A-list brands. Shraddha is no surprise to this; she’s been Ajio’s face since 2022.

The actress recently starred in the hit movie Stree 2, where Varun made a cameo as his character from Bhediya, expanding Maddock Productions’ horror-comedy multiverse.

Ajio’s ongoing sale will not face a free run. It will go up against rival fashion e-comm brand Myntra’s ‘End Of Reason Sale’; Kira Advani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar promote the sale. Also, Flipkart’s End of Reason Sale has taken off and is aimed towards the Gen Z customers.