Akshay Kumar introduces a new “aur bhi gaadha” Harpic with a QR code on the pack

The code lets you verify the authenticity of the pack “over other blue bottles in the market.”
Akshay Kumar is either seen at the movies or the homes of random people inspecting the cleanliness of their toilets for Harpic, a lavatory care brand.
This time, he visits the home of a Harpic user and says he’s got something better — Harpic with an improved formulation that changes its original blue with an improved formulation making it thicker and better. The ‘New’ Harpic provides a uniformly thicker coating on the toilet bowl, making it more efficient in cleaning the toilet bowl.
On scanning the QR codes, consumers will be redirected to a page asking to share a picture of the Harpic bottle, post which a verified tick will flash on the screen, thus confirming the authenticity of the pack. New thicker Harpic Toilet Cleaner is available in 200 mL, 500 mL and 1L packs, priced at INR 40, INR 93 and INR 195 respectively. The QR code-enabled select packs are now available at offline and online stores across markets in India.
Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt, said, “The new Harpic formulation is 20% more viscous than before, enabling the consumer to spread/coat the toilet bowl with ease, leading to a cleaner, germ-free, and sparkling toilet. We are the first toilet cleaning brand in India to bring AI encrypted QR code technology on our packs. This technology helps consumers verify the authenticity of the product and to drive better engagement by providing them with tips and ways to keep their toilets clean and hygienic.”
