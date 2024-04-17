Akums celebrates 20 years with the BHAROSA campaign

Sandeep Jain, MD, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the company's vision for the future, "Since its inception in 2004, Akums has established its commitment to innovation and excellence, manufacturing over 4,000 commercialised formulations across more than 60 dosage forms, across a range of therapeutic areas. With a focus on research and development, we developed over 200 formulations, addressing the evolving needs of our clientele. Akums is positioned to contribute to global healthcare solutions. Our 11 operating manufacturing units and four dedicated R&D facilities underscore our commitment to capacity and innovation. Supported by 24 in-house technologies and a team of 332 R&D scientists, we maintain an established track record of excellence in research and development. Looking ahead, our long-term vision for 2030 is to emerge as a global leader in pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing, while steadfastly upholding our values of trust, excellence, and innovation."