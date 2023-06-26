ALÓ retains the social media marketing mandate for HARMAN Professional Solutions India

The mandate will continue to be executed from ALÓ’s Mumbai office.
HARMAN Professional Solutions India has renewed its social media marketing mandate, for the third year, with ALÓ - the creative, design & marketing solutions agency for their Pro business’ online marketing efforts in the country. As a part of this mandate, ALÓ will continue to build and execute the social media, offline and performance marketing duties for HARMAN Professional Solutions India's portfolio of brands, including JBL Professional, AKG, Martin and many more.
Commenting on the association, Yogesh Nambiar, director integrated marketing, Harman India said, “Our bouquet of audio, video and control brands demands an in-depth understanding of the products and the technology. We were sure that ALÓ is the right choice to enter 2023, seeing as how they have grasped not just the brands, products and technology, but also the ethos. Looking forward to paving new inroads this year, digitally and otherwise."
Mayur Kisani, business head for ALÓ India said, “We are extremely excited to have renewed the social media marketing mandate for HARMAN Professional Solutions India for the 3rd year running. We have continued to show our capabilities not just on the creative front but also in performance marketing. We’re grateful to the HARMAN Professional Solutions India team for once more trusting us with their entire digital marketing mandate, and we look forward to working with them to take their multitude of large brands and business verticals in the audio-visual-lighting equipment industry to a whole new level, by continuing to conceptualize communication in a manner that would appeal to their specific audience segments.