Alia Bhatt collaborates with her mimic Chandni for L'Oréal

Alia Bhatt has teamed up with social media sensation Chandni Bhabhda—best known for her spot-on impersonations of the Bollywood star—for a fun and self-aware campaign for L’Oréal Paris Infallible Skin Tint.

In the video, Chandni is seen trying out the new skin tint on Alia’s recommendation—while hilariously mimicking everything from her voice and signature lipstick move to her unmistakable laugh. Alia, seated beside her, watches with amusement before breaking into genuine laughter as Chandni nails her iconic giggle.

This isn’t Alia’s first dive into self-aware content. She previously collaborated with AIB in a viral sketch called 'Genius of the Year' that cleverly addressed online trolls following her much-talked-about appearance on Koffee With Karan, where she famously stumbled over the name of India’s president.

This campaign is part of a growing trend where brands and celebrities lean into public perception with humour and humility.

Babil Khan teamed up with Zee5 to respond cheekily to critics who labelled him as putting on a show instead of actually being polite. A viral video showed Babil profusely apologising to a woman at a red carpet event for unintentionally blocking her from photographers.

While many praised his kindness, a significant number of netizens mocked him for being "too nice", calling his behaviour "overacting" or "pretentious" and accusing him of putting on a performance rather than being genuinely humble.

Arbaaz Khan starred in a quirky campaign for Solana’s coding hackathon, poking fun at the internet’s long-running joke about his uncanny resemblance to tennis legend Roger Federer.







As more celebs embrace their online personas, these campaigns entertain and humanise the stars behind the spotlight, with a good dose of humour.