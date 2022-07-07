Alia Bhatt turns ‘FlipGirl’ for Flipkart's latest campaign conveying ease of shopping and trust

Talking about the new positioning, Dushyanth Jayanty, vice president, marketing, Flipkart, said, “Since its inception, Flipkart has promised and delivered a great selection at fantastic value delivered at speed. And this has only gotten stronger. This is what we wanted to remind shoppers of - they can count on Flipkart to save their day. ‘FlipGirl’ embodies this for us, and Alia Bhatt’s fantastic skills have brought that to life. So next time, users do not have to compromise on selection or speed to get fantastic value - they can listen to FlipGirl and just shop on Flipkart!”