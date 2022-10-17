Amazon India launches ‘#WeAreAmazon’; a campaign to celebrate Amazonians who make every day better

Sharing her thoughts on the campaign, Ms. Deepti Varma, Vice President, People and Experience Technology (PXT) at Amazon Stores India & EM says, "At Amazon, people are at the heart of all our decision making and we believe that it’s not only good for society but also a business. ‘WeAreAmazon’ is a simple effort to exhibit gratitude to all our employees who, with their exceptional and unconventional roles, have become builders, innovators, and have successfully delivered services to customers. We are thankful to all these remarkable people who work relentlessly to delight customers while having fun at work which is in line with our efforts of becoming ‘Earth’s Best Employer’ and a “Great Place to Work.”

Amazon India's Day 1 culture is strong among employees, be it AWS, Seller team, Prime, Operation, Consumer and Corporate teams, with every person working together to improve each day for their colleagues and customers. Our work culture is shaped by the leadership principles that employees use to guide their work. Among them is ‘Strive to be Earth’s Best Employer’, a principle that encourages leaders to lead with empathy, have fun at work, and make it easy for others to have fun.

During the festive season, Amazonians come together to serve customers and offer an exceptional shopping experience while ensuring safe and reliable delivery of customer orders. The season brings in fun, joy, happiness, and warmth across the organisation where each individual, while gearing up for the festive season, is making sure easy processes for their peers, customers, sellers, and partners.