Amazon Prime captures the joy of more through their new 'Sach Mein Too Much’ campaign

The campaign highlights the incredible bundle of benefits across shopping and entertainment, that customers can enjoy from the Prime Membership.
Enabling customers with an unparalleled combination of benefits, from shopping to entertainment, Amazon Prime is a valued membership, that ensures to deliver on the ‘Joy of More’ in each customer’s life. The campaign premise urges customers to derive maximum value from their Prime membership.
A plethora of benefits clubbed under one membership, Amazon Prime enables members to avail free - one day delivery on over 40 lakh products, shopping with “Prime offers everyday” on one’s favorite products like everyday home essentials as well as phones, clothing, home décor, beauty and more.
The campaign adopts a unique approach – with two sets of films – one talking to not-yet Prime customers highlighting ‘One Membership, Many Benefits’ while the other talks to existing Prime members reiterating the multiple benefits that they can enjoy with their Amazon Prime membership. The campaign revolves around moments of a couple with one set addressing the hard-hitting message of what’s special about Amazon Prime membership, while the other set revolves around the life of a Prime member whose expectations have increased from everything around them. In this campaign, the Prime mascots, a memorable brand asset across Prime communications, have also evolved to become more diverse and inclusive.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Pragya Sharma, director – consumer marketing, Amazon India said, “At Amazon, we obsess over our customers and innovate on their behalf, our current campaign, #SachMeinTooMuch, reiterates this. We bring numerous relevant benefits in one membership for customers to experience the joy of more. Through this campaign we want to build awareness of Prime’s bouquet of benefits and encourage customers to utilize them.”
Our creative partners who have helped bring #SachMeinTooMuch alive were Media Monks and Ogilvy. Right from conceptualizing, scripting and execution the teams have played a pivotal role. Commenting on their journey, Neville Shah - Sr. executive creative director – Ogilvy said “An Amazon Prime membership is truly something. It has everything. It’s no wonder then, we start expecting this from everything in our life. And we based our concept on this simple insight.” -
“The campaign ‘Sach mein too much’ was envisioned to highlight the incredible bundle of benefits that people can enjoy by taking this membership. The idea ‘Sach mein too much’ carries the surprise element that comes with the membership, and instantly clicked with everyone.” - Azazul Haque, chief content officer, Media.Monks