Amazon Prime captures the joy of more through their new 'Sach Mein Too Much’ campaign

The campaign adopts a unique approach – with two sets of films – one talking to not-yet Prime customers highlighting ‘One Membership, Many Benefits’ while the other talks to existing Prime members reiterating the multiple benefits that they can enjoy with their Amazon Prime membership. The campaign revolves around moments of a couple with one set addressing the hard-hitting message of what’s special about Amazon Prime membership, while the other set revolves around the life of a Prime member whose expectations have increased from everything around them. In this campaign, the Prime mascots, a memorable brand asset across Prime communications, have also evolved to become more diverse and inclusive.