The main film opens with a kid shutting screens of different devices while saying ‘saare screens off off’ and asks Alexa, “Alexa, make a horse sound” after which she is seen playing with her parents. The video ends with a message to encourage children to enjoy a screen free summer with Alexa. In another film titled ‘Alexa Light - No Screen Summer with Alexa’ a child is dressed in a wizard cape, wearing round glasses. In a playful mood, the kid in a deep voice is seen casting a spell through the crystal ball as he says, “Alexa, turn lights red” –changing the lighting in the room to red. The parent watching the act joins the kid in celebrating the moment. In the other film, ‘Alexa Trivia’, the child artist is seen dressed as a rocket and just before taking off asks Alexa, “Alexa, how far is Mars?”.