Amazon’s latest campaign highlights it as an everyday shopping destination

Amazon India urges people to rethink the range of products that could be purchased from Amazon.in by asking “Aaj Kya Khareeda?” in its new campaign, created by Ogilvy India. This is an interesting spin on amplifying the width of selection which is one of Amazon’s strengths, where the focus is on driving awareness around everyday products. It reminds customers that Amazon is a one-stop-shop for all their needs, not just the occasional, one-off needs but frequent, daily ones as well.