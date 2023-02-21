Amazon’s latest campaign highlights it as an everyday shopping destination

Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the campaign comprises of four films on TV and digital along with several multi touchpoint activations on Outdoor, influencers etc.
Amazon India urges people to rethink the range of products that could be purchased from Amazon.in by asking “Aaj Kya Khareeda?” in its new campaign, created by Ogilvy India. This is an interesting spin on amplifying the width of selection which is one of Amazon’s strengths, where the focus is on driving awareness around everyday products. It reminds customers that Amazon is a one-stop-shop for all their needs, not just the occasional, one-off needs but frequent, daily ones as well.
The campaign highlights Amazon’s universally fulfilling shopping experience by taking a counterintuitive stand against the natural excitement that people feel at the arrival of the iconic brown delivery boxes. In an everyday, light-hearted manner, it tells us that Amazon.in not only delivers the most exciting, big-ticket items but also their mundane but equally necessary everyday articles, i.e. “Roz ka Samaan”
The campaign comprises of four films on TV and digital along with several multi touchpoint activations on Outdoor, influencers etc. The films have been crafted around enjoyable, slice of life moments that resonate with customers across age groups and markets. The enjoyability has been dialled up through the choice of categories which are as simple and everyday as comb, handkerchief, broom, deodorant etc.
Speaking about the campaign, Neville Shah, senior executive creative director, Ogilvy said, “There is so much excitement when we get something in a box at home. But is it just as exciting, if it’s regular everyday things? Maybe not as much. The stories rely on the charming anticlimax, to remind people that Amazon.in has simple everyday things. Exciting. Perhaps just as much.”
Talking about the campaign, Ravi Desai, director, mass, and brand marketing - Amazon India commented, “Our new campaign ‘Aaj Kya Khareeda’ reinforces Amazon as an everyday shopping destination that caters to daily requirements and needs of our customers. We want to simplify our customers life and be the shopping partner that helps you buy products from a wide selection spread across numerous categories, get reliable delivery and customer care, thus leading to a delightful shopping experience.”
The campaign has the familiar warmth that all communication pieces from Amazon exude, accentuated further by a specially crafted background score, that highlights the penny drop moment. All the films have been directed by Aarti Desai of Caffeine Films and conceptualized by Ogilvy India.
