Amid IPL 2024's echoes, here are some past ads painting a memorable melody

Commercials from Vodafone, Kingfisher, Pepsi India, Jio, CRED, and others that have made a lasting impression on viewers.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has enamoured cricket fans with its action-packed matches, vibrant visuals, and memorable anthems. As India's premier sporting tournament, the tournament presents a significant marketing opportunity for brands to connect with a wide audience in an engaging manner.
Over the past 16 years, IPL has consistently thrilled cricket fans, offering a mix of excitement, money, glamour, and entertainment. Every year, they unveil remarkably awe-inspiring ad campaigns fuelled by substantial marketing budgets.
Cricket lovers are eagerly anticipating the upcoming 17th season of IPL 2024, which is also a crème de la crème for brands. Here are some of the memorable advertisements showcased during the tournaments.
During IPL Season 2, Vodafone, a telecommunications company, collaborated with Ogilvy & Mather, an advertising agency, to create a series of 30 charming ZooZoo - small white egg-headed, toothy-smile, gibberish-speaking creatures in its ads.
Kingfisher's first IPL ad featured members from all teams singing Ooh La La La Le O... together. This catchy tune quickly became associated with the tournament, captivating fans and signalling the start of memorable advertising campaigns.
The advertisement starring Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra depicts moments of ‘impatience’ as she first prays for the victory of Chennai Super Kings and later for Royal Challengers Bangalore's success.
In May 2018, Naresh Gosain made his debut in a campaign titled What a delivery. The ad quickly went viral, earning him the nickname Swiggy Uncle. In the advertisement, a delivery boy looks on awkwardly as Gosain pulls out a single gulab jamun from a box and savors it.
The ad showcases Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone highlighting the company’s internet service being on top of the world. She also grooved to Jio’s latest Dhan Dhana Dhan song.
“Pay your bills on CRED and cashback aayenge aayenge aagyenge…,” plays in the background while Bollywood actor Govinda does his best to score the CRED gig. He had auditioned for the credit card bill payment rewards app.
Ed-tech platform Unacademy, launched a film titled Cracking the Game highlighting the ongoing journey of learning. The film amusingly links cricket moments witnessed during the tournament with a student's thirst for knowledge.
Coming out with a series of ads, Zepto had roped in Shankar Mahadevan in one of its spots to emphasise its 10-minute delivery promise, contrasting it with competitors' potential delays and conveying a commitment to timely service.
The advertisement showcases the trio from 3 Idiots - Amir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi - playfully teasing cricketers who ventured into acting through various TV commercials. In response, they announce their intention to step into the cricketing arena themselves.